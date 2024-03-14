Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Declares GBX 1.38 Dividend

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point Energy Transition Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON:TENT opened at GBX 63.25 ($0.81) on Thursday. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 12-month low of GBX 51 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.96). The company has a market cap of £63.26 million, a P/E ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.78.

Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT)

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.