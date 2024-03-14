Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.63.

TSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$42.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.05 and a twelve month high of C$44.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.7389917 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. In related news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. Also, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

