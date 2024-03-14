Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $539.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $300.86 and a 1 year high of $543.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

