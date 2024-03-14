Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 409 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.10. 631,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,138. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

