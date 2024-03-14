Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,281,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,526,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.04 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

