Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $218.87. 291,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,371. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.97.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

