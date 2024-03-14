Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,260.83. 903,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $584.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,230.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,034.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $25,969,290. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

