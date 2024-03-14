Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.56 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.18. 4,264,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,458,594. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a market cap of $167.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

