Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.73 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Shares of BA traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $182.81. 3,672,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,570,809. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

