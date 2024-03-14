Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $8.16 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded down $4.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.81. 376,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,476. The firm has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.65 and its 200 day moving average is $231.18.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

