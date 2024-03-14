Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 223 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $346.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.