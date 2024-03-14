Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 4,075 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after acquiring an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after acquiring an additional 492,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.89. 865,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,043. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

