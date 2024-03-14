Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.83. 211,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.62 and its 200-day moving average is $175.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $211.05. The company has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,275 shares of company stock worth $5,935,154 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

