TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the February 14th total of 252,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCRX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 423.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 28,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,710 shares in the company, valued at $326,211.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TScan Therapeutics Company Profile
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.
