TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 296.6% from the February 14th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TSS Price Performance

Shares of TSSI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. TSS has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.