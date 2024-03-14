TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 296.6% from the February 14th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TSS Price Performance
Shares of TSSI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. TSS has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.52.
TSS Company Profile
