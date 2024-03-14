TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Trading Up 4.4%

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 15,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 40,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

TXO Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.72. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.65%.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 153,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth $4,346,000. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading

