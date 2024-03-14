Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $457.86 Average PT from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $457.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

TYL opened at $421.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.79 and its 200-day moving average is $408.75. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $319.18 and a 52-week high of $454.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,108 shares of company stock valued at $20,005,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

