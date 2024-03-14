U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Down 41.1% in February

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the February 14th total of 6,230,000 shares. Currently, 24.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in U Power during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in U Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in U Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

U Power Stock Performance

Shares of UCAR opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.40. U Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

