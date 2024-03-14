U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $644,436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE USB traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.45. 3,432,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,920,866. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

