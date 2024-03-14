UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $17,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $20,136,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 383,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in UBS Group by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

About UBS Group



UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

