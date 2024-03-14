UGI (NYSE:UGI) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. UGI has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in UGI by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

