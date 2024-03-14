UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Approximately 11,295,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 9,386,585 shares.The stock last traded at $23.03 and had previously closed at $24.43.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,674,870. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 0.97.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

