UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Approximately 11,295,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 9,386,585 shares.The stock last traded at $23.03 and had previously closed at $24.43.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Get UiPath alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PATH

Insider Activity at UiPath

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,674,870. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 0.97.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.