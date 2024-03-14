UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $636,530.40 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $636,530.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,004 shares in the company, valued at $142,335,591.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $80.50 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UMB Financial

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.