Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down to $7.78

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $7.30. Under Armour shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 3,567,401 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
Under Armour Price Performance
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 327,200.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
