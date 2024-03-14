Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.41. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 8,442,284 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Under Armour Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

