Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the February 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.86. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 19.89%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

