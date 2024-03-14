Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the February 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Union Bankshares
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.86. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 19.89%.
Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.
About Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Union Bankshares
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- UiPath Sock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.