United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.54. 904,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,560. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.24.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

