United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Leisure” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare United Parks & Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion $234.20 million 14.08 United Parks & Resorts Competitors $1.32 billion $35.45 million -607.52

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Parks & Resorts Competitors 72 479 1196 8 2.65

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Parks & Resorts and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.31%. As a group, “Leisure” companies have a potential upside of 64.10%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31% United Parks & Resorts Competitors 26.39% -98.72% -3.72%

Risk & Volatility

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts’ rivals have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of shares of all “Leisure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Leisure” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts rivals beat United Parks & Resorts on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.