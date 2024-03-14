UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is FCF Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.6% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 283,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,191,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 12,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,337,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $488.50. The stock had a trading volume of 659,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

