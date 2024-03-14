Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Announces $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE UHT opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.96 million, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

