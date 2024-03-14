Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Announces $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHTGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE UHT opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.96 million, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

