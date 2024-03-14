Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Announces $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE UHT opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.96 million, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
