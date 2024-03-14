Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,014,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $32,620.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $33,710.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $31,040.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $34,140.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $44,550.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $43,990.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,262. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.95. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $72.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 78.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Upstart by 4,153.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Upstart

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.