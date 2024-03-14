US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the February 14th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

UTHY stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1637 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

