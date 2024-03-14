VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.64

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 2399226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $558.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,232 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 850,673 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

