Vale (NYSE:VALE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.21

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 36373534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

