Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the February 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

