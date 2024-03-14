Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $5,421,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 31.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $336.81 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $347.71. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,810,583 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

