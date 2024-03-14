Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,868,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.65% of BlackRock worth $8,319,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $826.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $800.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $734.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

