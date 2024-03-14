Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.45% of Boston Scientific worth $6,534,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.