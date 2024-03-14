Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $5,705,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Fiserv stock opened at $151.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.93. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

