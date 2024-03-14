Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.90 Billion Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,186,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.00% of Cintas worth $4,900,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $623.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $426.81 and a 52 week high of $636.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $610.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.