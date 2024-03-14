Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.85 Billion Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,067,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 211,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $6,853,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $122.57 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

