Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.13 Billion Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,055,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Chubb worth $8,130,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $260.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.83. The company has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.