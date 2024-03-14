Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,336,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.10% of Eaton worth $7,749,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN opened at $300.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $303.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.79.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

