Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,909,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of CoStar Group worth $4,990,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.45, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

