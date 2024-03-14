Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,632,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.83% of Lam Research worth $7,290,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,331 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $926.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $473.98 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $867.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $744.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.