Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,937,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.52% of The Cigna Group worth $7,133,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,836 shares of company stock worth $21,181,534 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $348.72 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.15 and a 200-day moving average of $302.23.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

