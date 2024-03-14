Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,118,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.87% of Cadence Design Systems worth $5,651,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $306.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $320.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.80.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

