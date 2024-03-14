Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 133,061 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.22% of General Dynamics worth $4,955,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GD opened at $275.40 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $277.43. The company has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

