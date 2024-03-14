Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 73,442 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,236,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.23% of CME Group worth $6,654,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $219.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

