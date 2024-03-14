Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after buying an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after buying an additional 702,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after buying an additional 429,514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,510. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

